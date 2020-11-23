Lisa Vanderpump slams Dem Gov. Newsom over COVID closure 'hypocrisy'

Lisa Vanderpump is fuming with California Gov. Gavin Newsom for what she claims is “hypocrisy at its finest” surrounding his attendance at an upscale restaurant amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star and restauranteur expressed her resentment on Monday, calling Newsom out in a tweet directed at the Democrat governor.

“Hypocrisy at its finest,” Vanderpump began in a since-deleted tweet. “@GavinNewsom All the staff being soooo careful. Last week, you are safe at 9*59pm but 10*00pm …no it’s dangerous. Except at French Laundry.”

Newsom was criticized last week after FOX 11 in Los Angeles obtained photos of Newsom and his wife, apparently taken earlier this month, at the French Laundry restaurant located in Napa Valley.

The photos appear to show an unmasked Newsom among a large group of diners.

Coronavirus cases have continued to surge in the state and as of Sunday, Los Angeles County public health officials have suspended all outdoor dining at local restaurants for three weeks, which will begin Wednesday evening.

According to the public health department, Los Angeles County has identified 204 "outbreak" locations in which restaurants and bars only account for 3.1% and nearly all derive from chains.

Los Angeles County officials reported nine new deaths and 2,718 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

"Don't do as I do, do as I say," Vanderpump tweeted again at Newsom's official Twitter handle on Monday, adding the hashtags #lockdown and #restaurants.

The reality star also entered into jabs among critics who disagreed with the way Vanderpump used her platform to call out Newsom.

"Wow super disappointing to see you use your platform in this way," one commenter tweeted in response. Vanderpump replied, writing, "Did you not see him at French Laundry? Hypocrisy at its finest."

Newsom expressed regret after the shindig and admitted that he made a “big mistake” by electing to dine alongside the large group.

"I want to apologize to you because I need to preach and practice, not just preach and not practice, and I've done my best to do that," he said. "We're all human. We all fall short sometimes."

Meanwhile, Vanderpump -- who owns the restaurants PUMP, SUR and Tom Tom in Los Angeles as well as the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas -- also fielded backlash from a commenter who said she shouldn’t have voted for Newsom if she didn’t agree with his stances.

"You get what you vote for," tweeted the critic. Vanderpump, who is from the United Kingdom and is not an American citizen replied, “I didn’t vote and can’t.”

Vanderpump has another establishment in Los Angeles called Villa Blanca, which was temporarily closed in March amid the pandemic. It was later announced that it would be closing permanently.

A Vanderpump spokesperson did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.