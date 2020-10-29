Celebrities rip California's Gov. Newsom over coronavirus Thanksgiving rules

Celebrities have taken to Twitter to criticize newly revised guidelines unveiled by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's Department of Public Health earlier this month that ban indoor gatherings in order to curb the spared of the coronavirus.

The guidelines, announced ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, define gatherings as "social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place."

The order requires the host of any private gathering to limit attendance to no more than three households and the duration to no more than two hours. Hosts should ensure guests gather only outdoors and promote physical distancing, frequent hand-washing or sanitizing and the use of masks or face coverings.

In addition, singing, chanting, and shouting are strongly discouraged and should be avoided.

In an Oct. 17 tweet, actor Rob Schneider joked, "Dear Emperor@GavinNewsom, During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window? We promise NOT to sing... we will all just whisper. ‘PLEASE RECALL DIPS--- GAVIN NEWSON!’”

"Full Metal Jacket" actor Adam Baldwin was equally displeased with the restrictions, deeming them "Ridiculously unenforceable" in a tweet that has since been removed, while former game show host Chuck Woolery said Newsom has gone "bonkers" issuing the order.

Country singer Cody Wolfe also removed a tweet blasting the order in which he mockingly said, "Hey @GavinNewsom as a new California resident. I live in a condo. So therefore I can't have my Thanksgiving outside, but its okay I'm coming over to your place to spread some holiday cheer all over your dining room table."

"Oh and as by legal right of the US constitution I'm not wearing a mask as I deem it to be unlawful and unconstitutional," Wolfe added. "You should be impeached for committing treason."

Some celebrities, like character actor Nick Searcy, said they would outright ignore the rules.

"We are having Thanksgiving at my house with a lot of people and@gavinnewsom can kiss my a** and bark at the hole," Searcy tweeted.

Actress Justine Batemen said, "Gavin Newsom, LOFL. No one is listening to you anymore. You have lost your mind."

Comedian Adam Carolla asked, "How many of you sheep are going along with Newsom's Thanksgiving protocols?"

Meanwhile, actor James Woods used the governor's order as an opportunity to call out recent civil unrest in the state that has drawn larger crowds.

"Just make a few signs protesting Trump," Woods said. "Then invite as many people as you want, and you'll have no problem."

The pushback against the guidelines come as coronavirus cases in California have surpassed 912,000 and the death toll related to the virus has reached more than 17,000, according to the latest update from the state.