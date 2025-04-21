Lisa Rinna threatened to kill husband Harry Hamlin due to 'horrible' postpartum depression

Lisa Rinna's postpartum depression led her to threaten her own husband.

Rinna and Harry Hamlin spoke about the reality TV star's experience with postpartum depression on an episode of their joint podcast.

"I had horrible postpartum depression, but I didn’t know it," the 61-year-old said on an episode of "Let's Not Talk About the Husband." "I didn’t know what it was. When you have your first baby, you don’t know. You just don’t know."

After giving birth to the couple's youngest daughter, Amelia Hamlin, in 2001, the postpartum depression returned. Rinna's second bout of postpartum depression left Hamlin worried after the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star threatened his life.

"You said, ‘I’m going to kill you,'" the actor recalled. "And I said, ‘You better call [your OB-GYN] right now.' … You said, ‘You better watch out. I feel like killing you.’ You said, ‘Keep the knives in the drawer.'"

The "Days of our Lives" star doesn't recall specifically threatening Hamlin but does remember the hallucinations she was having at the time.

"I was having these horrible hallucinations of killing people, and I needed to take the knives out of the house," Rinna claimed. "And I also had horrible visions of driving a car into a brick wall."

According to the Mayo Clinic, postpartum depression can lead to thoughts of harming yourself or your baby. However, Rinna experienced a different feeling.

"I did not have horrible visions about hurting the baby in any way, shape or form. It wasn’t about that," she explained. "It was about hopelessness, darkest depression and these horrible visions, hallucinations."

Rinna was prescribed antidepressants that "worked instantly" and "changed the game."

She first experienced postpartum depression after giving birth to the couple's oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin, in 1998.

"God, I was just hopeless," Rinna explained. "I was just absolutely hopeless. A huge dark cloud all over me. I don't know how to describe it because mine didn't manifest itself towards the baby at all. It was towards me. I would say, looking back, I was completely psychotic."

Hamlin and "The Real Housewives" star got married in March 1997. The couple share two daughters; Delilah and Amelia.

Despite having a lasting relationship, Hamlin previously revealed the two do not have much in common.

"I have no idea why opposites attract, but we are completely and utterly opposite," he told Us Weekly. "But I love to cook, and she doesn’t, so we all get fed up as a result of that. I have no interest in pop culture, and she does, so whatever I know about pop culture, I get from her."

"As far as the science stuff goes, she’s marginally into that, but she’s very busy with all the things that she’s doing."

