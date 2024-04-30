Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin gave model daughter this warning about life in the spotlight

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have been in the spotlight for decades, and they've shared some simple advice with their daughters as they navigate life and Hollywood.

"We have a few things in our house that we talk about. We talk about being nice to everybody, being kind to everyone no matter who they are, what position they have," Hamlin told Fox News Digital at The Daily Front Row Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

"We also have a saying, that, whatever anybody else thinks of you is none of your business. So, that keeps people from looking at the comments."

Rinna noted, "It’s easier said than done, but it helps."

"Be kind to everyone, and don't complain," Hamlin added, and Rinna agreed.

Their daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, confirmed her parents’ advice as she prepared to receive the honor of model of the year at the event. She also shared the warning they gave her about the fickle nature of fame.

"I learned a lot about being present … but it always goes back to kindness," she told Fox News Digital. "You know, I have this thing my dad always says that sort of replays in my mind: ‘Make sure you’re nice to everyone on the way up, because you’ll be seeing them on the way down.’

"And all these little things that they just really instilled in my mind about being a human being. … I think it’s as simple as that. Don’t let ego get in the way, be yourself, be grateful, be kind and just love your life. You’ll never work a day in your life if you love what you do."

The advice has paid off, and her parents are "beyond" proud, as Rinna put it.

"Amelia, the way she carries herself, the way she has studied modeling, she’s been working on this for years, and she worked really hard. Her work ethic is a total inspiration to me," her father said.

"I’ve never worked that hard in my life." Rinna teased him with a laugh, saying, "Well, I have, you haven’t had to!"

The "Clash of the Titans" star said both Amelia and her sister, Delilah Belle "are inspirations to me."

Amelia felt a sense of well-earned pride, earning model of the year at The Daily Front Row Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, saying the award "means so much, I actually can't even articulate those words yet."

"This was the first-ever event I attended in fashion when I was 15, about 8 years ago. So, to not only be honored with the award of model of the year, but to do it here as my first-ever award is pretty insane. Pinch-me, full-circle dreams really do come true, like oh my god. It means everything. … And to have my friends, my family, my mom and dad, everyone that I love here means everything. I’m really blessed," she said.

The 22-year-old also reiterated her mom and dad’s advice.

"Be kind. It's really important to be a kind person. I think that I’ve led with that, and it’s honestly what’s gotten me so far. Work hard, but more importantly, you can achieve anything you want as long as you just do it.

"Listen, I know that there’s a lot of opinions in that, but I really do think it’s true," she added, referencing the recent "nepo baby" conversation in the entertainment industry. "Apply yourself and anyone can kinda pretty much do anything. Sorry if you don’t agree. I do. I’m a firm believer you can have and do whatever you want, and I am the walking, the dang proof."

A strong work ethic runs in the family, with parents Hamlin and Rinna both boasting long Hollywood careers.

One of Rinna’s most famous credits, "Melrose Place," has a reported reboot in the works, something she finds understandable.

"You know, people love ‘Melrose Place.' … They love it and if it were to materialize and it were good, I think it’d be great," she said.

"I’m never surprised about anything in this business to be honest with you. Never".

As for Hamlin, he’s enjoying the chef life with his AMC series "In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin."

The 72-year-old joked about why he's doing the show, saying, "Don’t ask me why because I don’t know."

But it’s clear it comes from his genuine love of food.

"I love to eat, and I like to eat what I like to eat and not what somebody else wants me to eat. That’s why I cook for myself and the kids," he explained.