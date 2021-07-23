Lisa Rinna raves about filming 'Melrose Place' with Heather Locklear: 'I learned a lot'

Lisa Rinna has nothing but positive memories of filming "Melrose Place" alongside co-star Heather Locklear.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star joined the soap opera in the late 1990s when Locklear had already four seasons of filming under her belt. Rinna, 58, appeared on the "People in the ‘90s" podcast where she dished on Locklear's "welcoming" attitude on set.

"It's never fun to be the new girl coming into a very popular, established show," Rinna reflected. "It's scary, scary, scary. But starting from the top, Heather Locklear could not have been nicer and more welcoming, which then sets the tone. I always felt very welcomed there and really good, and that's all due to Heather."

Rinna went on to call Locklear "such a star" and credited the 59-year-old "Dynasty" alum for teaching her "probably more than anybody."

"I learned a lot from Heather and I learned a lot from Jason Bateman when I did ‘The Hogan Family' for six episodes. Two of the most professional, talented people in this business. What I learned from them is what I take into my professional life and what I have shared with my daughters to this day," she said.

She went on to call Bateman and Locklear "true pros."

When she and Locklear weren't on set, the reality star said they "didn't hang out every minute."

"We were actors that worked together that really respected one another and allowed each other to have the space to play, and it was just a brilliant experience for me," she concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rinna shared a hot and heavy secret about co-star Patrick Muldoon. In addition to starring with Muldoon in "Melrose Place," Rinna shared screen time with him on "Days of Our Lives."

She played Billie Reed on the show from 1992 to 1995. Muldoon, 52, played her on-screen brother, Austin Reed.

Rinna admitted to having "a couple of one-night stands" with the actor.

"Patrick Muldoon and I had like, a thing," she clarified, going on to note that it was before she met now-husband Harry Hamlin.