Lisa Rinna was shocked to learn daughter Amelia started dating Scott Disick as a teen

Lisa Rinna was a little shocked when she first learned that her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, was dating Scott Disick.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star discussed her reaction to the news on Wednesday episode.

"It’s a what the f–k moment," Rinna admitted at the time. "She’s 19! He’s 37 with three kids, hello!"

The model is now 20 while the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is 38. The couple was first linked in October 2020.

Rinna, 57, explained that Amelia told her that she and Disick were just friends in the beginning.

She told castmate Erike Jayne that she was "a lot" nervous about her daughter getting involved with an older guy.

"But there’s nothing you can do," Jayne, 49, said. "And the more you push, the bigger deal. Does Harry [Hamlin] agree with that?"

Rinna said that her husband, 69, was "more calm" about the new couple and believes "it's a phase."

"Amelia has had her struggles in the press but now it’s now a new headline," she told the camera in her confessional. "No one’s talking about the eating disorder anymore. And you know what, thank God. As a mother, I’m like, ‘Good.’ This gives her another label to deal with."

Rinna said she only knows Disick as part of the Kardashian-Jenner family as he dated Kourtney Kardashian for a long time and they share sons Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and daughter, Penelope, 8.

The QVC queen said she's friendly with matriarch Kris Jenner but the two haven't texted or spoken about the relationship.

At the "KUWTK" reunion, Disick addressed why he dates younger women.

"I don’t go out looking for young girls," he said. "They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself."