Lisa Rinna
Published

Lisa Rinna had ‘one-night stands’ with former co-star Patrick Muldoon

Lisa Rinna says that her time on “Days of Our Lives” included a few wild nights

By Nicki Gostin | New York Post
Lisa Rinna says that her time on "Days of Our Lives" included a few wild nights.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed that she had a few "one-night stands" with her former co-star on the long running soap opera, Patrick Muldoon.

The 58-year-old played Billie Reed on the show from 1992 to 1995 — and Muldoon, 52, played her on-screen brother, Austin Reed.

SCOTT DISICK EXPLAINS WHY HE DATES MUCH YOUNGER WOMEN ON 'KUWTK' REUNION

The Emmy nominee dished on her fling when asked what her most "surreal" ’90s moment was during an appearance on the podcast "PEOPLE in the ’90s."

"Having an affair with the guy who played my brother," she playfully replied.

"Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night stands with the guy who (played) my brother. Patrick Muldoon and I had like, a thing," she clarified, going on to note that it was before she met now-husband Harry Hamlin.

The two also appeared on the nighttime soap "Melrose Place."

Rinna and Hamlin, 69, married in 1997 and share daughters Amelia, 20, and Delilah, 23.

Amelia is currently dating "KUWTK" star Scott Disick. Rinna admitted on a recent episode of "Housewives" that she was initially shocked when her daughter told her about the relationship which began in October 2020 when Amelia was only 19.

"It’s a what the f–k moment," Rinna recalled of when she was told. "She’s 19! He’s 37 with three kids, hello!"

She added that Hamlin was more sanguine with the age gap perhaps because the "L.A. Law" actor was in a relationship with Ursula Andress when he was 28 and she was 44.

Rinna celebrated her birthday earlier this month by posting a sexy swimsuit selfie on Instagram.

"This is 58 ," she captioned the photo.

Muldoon’s rep did not get back to Page Six for comment.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.

