Lisa Marie Presley honors son Benjamin Keough on 2nd anniversary of his death: 'Connected eternally'

Lisa Marie Presley shared a tribute to her son Benjamin Keough on the 2nd anniversary of his death.

Presley posted a photo of her matching tattoo she got with Keough before his death.

"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she captioned the post. "It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally."

"We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

Keough died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.

He was also honored by his sister Riley Keough.

"Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you," Riley captioned the post on social media. "It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here."

"You are so loved my Ben Ben."

Presley has struggled with her son's death and has shared many posts about her journey with grief. She explained that she would "never be the same" in a birthday tribute to her "beautiful angel."

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," she captioned the birthday post. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."

"Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley," she continued. "I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world."

Keough is survived by his mom, grandmother Priscilla Presley and sisters; Riley, Harper and Finley.

