Walking the halls of Graceland: Inside rock and roll king Elvis Presley's historic Memphis mansion

Rock and roll king Elvis Presley forever transformed the music landscape with hits like "Jailhouse Rock," "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog" and "Suspicious Minds," setting the stage for one of today's best-loved music genres and creating a soundtrack for an entire generation.

Forty-five years after Presley's death, his story lives on as depicted in Baz Luhrmann’s "ELVIS" biopic, which soared to number one at the box office in the last week, dethroning "Top Gun: Maverick" after its extended reign at the top.

Presley's memory lives on in another way; his presence imbued in the halls of his historic Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, which still captures the rock and roll king's story all these years later.



Now, Fox Nation is taking viewers inside the gates of Graceland for a glimpse into some of the things Presley loved most, highlighting his classic car collection and the unique hand-picked furniture that adorns the interior.

Join Fox News' Abby Hornacek as she helps celebrate the 40th anniversary of Graceland's opening to the public in 1982, a successful attempt at keeping Elvis Presley's memory alive for generations to come.

Jerry Schilling, who met Presley at age 12, offers commentary throughout the Fox Nation special, recounting his 23-year friendship with the rock and roll legend and the way he remembers Graceland prior to Presley's death in 1977.

"He never called it Graceland. It was the house," Schilling said.

"Elvis wanted everything spotless. He was a neat freak, including his cars and everything. That part of history has been kept just as it was…" Schilling added the mansion has been immaculately preserved, identical to the way it was when Presley was alive.

Graceland Vice President of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese takes subscribers through the home, noting the ornate entrance where Presley greeted family and friends, brought his daughter Lisa Marie Presley home from the hospital and entered the home when he made his purchase in 1957.

"Everything you see is original," she said, delving into a story about a missing chain on an elaborate chandelier – a consequence of Presley's attempt to greet visitors with a karate demonstration.

Further inside, a custom-made couch, an original coffee table and imagery of peacocks, monkeys and elephants, among others, which relayed Presley's love for animals.

The basement, fixed with a poolroom on one side and a TV on the other, saw many parties and features unique mirrored walls, designed to give the impression that the room is larger than in reality, but the enchantment does not end there.