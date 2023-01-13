Lisa Marie Presley honored by ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler: 'I was lucky enough to be near her bright light'

"Elvis" star Austin Butler is speaking out after Lisa Marie Presley's death Thursday at age 54.

On Friday, Butler shared a statement, honoring Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child.

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Lisa Marie and her mother Priscilla were in the audience Tuesday at the 80th annual Golden Globes. Presley was seen applauding Butler, who won an award for best actor in a drama motion picture for his performance depicting her father in the 2022 musical drama "Elvis."

Butler used his acceptance speech to thank Lisa Marie and Priscilla, who were sitting together with his sister, Ashley.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories and your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," he said. A teary-eyed Lisa Marie covered her face, patted her heart and applauded.

"Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann also honored Lisa Marie.

On Friday, Luhrmann took to Instagram to share a caption alongside a photo of Butler sitting beside Lisa Marie.

"Over the last year, the entire ‘Elvis’ movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper," he wrote.

"Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love."

Presley died Thursday at the age of 54. She was taken to a hospital Thursday in Los Angeles after sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Priscilla Presley's representative shared a statement with Fox News Digital following her daughter's death.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," the statement said.

Baz Luhrmann's biopic of Elvis Presley starred Butler in the titular role. During the press tour for the film, Priscilla and Lisa Marie were outspoken about their adoration of the movie.

In June, Lisa Marie sat down alongside her daughter, Riley, for a special, "Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20." At the time, the mother-daughter duo reflected on the film.

"It was such an emotional [experience]," Lisa Marie said in the rare interview. "Like Riley said, it just brings up such generational trauma in a good way.

"And Riley, five minutes in, was already like, ‘I’m done.' She was already crying, and I was crying."

Keough, an actress and filmmaker, said the story is "really intense."

"As a film, it’s just an exceptional film ," said the 33-year-old. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Priscilla called Butler "unbelievable" in the film.

Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard contributed to this report