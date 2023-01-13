Expand / Collapse search
Lisa Marie Presley made final public outing at 80th Golden Globes, applauding Austin Butler for 'Elvis' award

Presley, 54, died Jan. 12 after being hospitalized for a possible cardiac arrest

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Fans pay homage to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland gates Video

Fans pay homage to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland gates

Fans from New York stop by Graceland in Memphis to honor the passing of Lisa Marie Presley (Karen Pulfer Focht for Fox News Digital)

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was last seen in public at the Golden Globes award ceremony Tuesday, just days before she died. She died on Jan. 12 at age 54.

During NBC’s 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night at The Beverly Hilton, Presley was sitting at a table and seen applauding actor Austin Butler, who won an award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his performance depicting her father in the 2022 musical drama "Elvis."

Butler used his acceptance speech to thank Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla, who were sitting together with his sister, Ashley.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, and your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," he said.

Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. 

Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

A teary-eyed Lisa Marie covered her face, patted her heart and applauded.

Butler also commended "Elvis" filmmaker Baz Luhrman — who he called a "bold, visionary filmmaker" — for giving him the opportunity and allowing him to "take risks."

Presley, who was sitting with Luhrman, was seen applauding the remarks.

He also thanked his "dance partner" Tom Hanks, who was also in the film portraying Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Austin Butler poses with the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët And Chandon at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. 

Austin Butler poses with the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët And Chandon at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon)

Jerry Schilling, left, and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. 

Jerry Schilling, left, and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

During his acceptance speech, Butler applauded his fellow nominees and said he was honored to even be considered.

The 31-year-old won the award over Hugh Jackman, for his performance in "The Son," Brendan Fraser, for "The Whale," Bill Nighy, for "Living" and Jeremy Pope, for The Inspection."

"I just am so grateful right now," he opened his remarks, "I am in this room full of my heroes."

The actor specifically named Brad Bitt, Quentin Tarantino and Denzel Washington.

"Elvis" was also nominated for Best Drama Motion Picture, which was won by the Steven Spielberg-directed "The Fabelmans." The other nominees included "Avatar: The Way of the Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

From top left, Steve Binder, Baz Luhrmann, Austin Butler; from bottom left, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. 

From top left, Steve Binder, Baz Luhrmann, Austin Butler; from bottom left, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California.  (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The Golden Globes released a statement saying the organization was "incredibly saddened to hear" of Presley’s death.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. She was an extremely talented Singer/Songwriter and a very welcome presence at the Golden Globes this past Tuesday. May you rest in peace," the statement read.

Tuesday’s ceremony was the show’s first telecast after it was canceled last year amid controversy regarding diversity.

Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday after being hospitalized for a possible cardiac arrest. She was 54.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

