Lisa Marie Presley made final public outing at 80th Golden Globes, applauding Austin Butler for 'Elvis' award

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was last seen in public at the Golden Globes award ceremony Tuesday, just days before she died. She died on Jan. 12 at age 54.

During NBC’s 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night at The Beverly Hilton, Presley was sitting at a table and seen applauding actor Austin Butler, who won an award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his performance depicting her father in the 2022 musical drama "Elvis."

Butler used his acceptance speech to thank Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla, who were sitting together with his sister, Ashley.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, and your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," he said.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S LIFE GROWING UP WITH ELVIS AND PRISCILLA IN HER OWN WORDS

A teary-eyed Lisa Marie covered her face, patted her heart and applauded.

Butler also commended "Elvis" filmmaker Baz Luhrman — who he called a "bold, visionary filmmaker" — for giving him the opportunity and allowing him to "take risks."

Presley, who was sitting with Luhrman, was seen applauding the remarks.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY, ELVIS AND PRISCILLA'S ONLY CHILD, DEAD AT 54

He also thanked his "dance partner" Tom Hanks, who was also in the film portraying Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

During his acceptance speech, Butler applauded his fellow nominees and said he was honored to even be considered.

The 31-year-old won the award over Hugh Jackman, for his performance in "The Son," Brendan Fraser, for "The Whale," Bill Nighy, for "Living" and Jeremy Pope, for The Inspection."

WATCH: LISA MARIE PRESLEY SHARED REMARKS AT ELVIS PRESLEY'S 88TH BIRTHDAY AT GRACELAND DAYS BEFORE HER DEATH

"I just am so grateful right now," he opened his remarks, "I am in this room full of my heroes."

The actor specifically named Brad Bitt, Quentin Tarantino and Denzel Washington.

"Elvis" was also nominated for Best Drama Motion Picture, which was won by the Steven Spielberg-directed "The Fabelmans." The other nominees included "Avatar: The Way of the Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

The Golden Globes released a statement saying the organization was "incredibly saddened to hear" of Presley’s death.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. She was an extremely talented Singer/Songwriter and a very welcome presence at the Golden Globes this past Tuesday. May you rest in peace," the statement read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuesday’s ceremony was the show’s first telecast after it was canceled last year amid controversy regarding diversity.

Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday after being hospitalized for a possible cardiac arrest. She was 54.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.