Lindsey Vonn shares positive Instagram post after P.K. Subban split: ‘New year, new me’

Lindsey Vonn has a new outlook in 2021.

The former Olympic skier, 36, says she’s focused on herself this go-around.

"New year, new me," Vonn captioned a selfie shared to her Instagram on Monday. The simple snap shows Vonn with her signature long, blond locks draped over a nude-colored cardigan sweatshirt.

In December, Vonn and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, 31, broke off their engagement, with the pair announcing their split in joint social media posts.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn shared on Instagram at the time. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately."

Subban gushed over his former fiancée to Fox News in 2018, telling us he has never met anyone as strong as Vonn.

"I haven’t met anyone who’s tougher than her yet," Subban said. "But what she’s gone through – just how she’s done it and how she’s managed to bounce back from those serious injuries and remain at the top, I don’t think I know another athlete that’s been as successful as she has pre- and post- injuries."

He continued: "It says a lot about her character, and now I get to see it every day – just how hard she works and how much she takes great care of herself... I haven’t met anyone tougher than her yet."

Vonn and Subban announced their engagement in August 2019. Vonn had also previously dated Tiger Woods and former NFL coach Kenan Smith.