Lindsey Vonn says wedding plans with PK Subban are on hold

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have postponed their wedding until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vonn, 35, and Subban, 31, planned to get married this summer to avoid the NHL star’s sports season, as previously reported, but that was before the public health crisis derailed their nuptials.

Many celebrity couples have moved forward with scaled-down weddings this year, but Subban is disadvantaged because his family members are in Canada.

"We're kind of in a holding pattern right now," Vonn told People magazine. "With COVID, it just feels like there's no good option, you know?”

LINDSEY VONN SHARES ‘GROSS’ CONTENT TO INSTAGRAM: ‘I LOOKED FREAKY’

“The Pack” hosted continued, “I don't have a timeline or a plan, we're just kind of going to wait and see. Obviously, his family is in Canada, so I can't physically get to Canada and they can't get here. It'll happen eventually, we just don't know when."

"Neither of us are really worried about when we're going to get married," Vonn told the outlet. "We know it's gonna happen, so we're not in a rush about it."

Despite the delay in their nuptials, the Olympic skier said she’s enjoyed staying at home with her fiancé during quarantine.

OLYMPIC SKIER LINDSEY VONN PROPOSES TO NHL STAR P.K. SUBBAN: 'HE SAID YES!'

"It's been great for us. We've really enjoyed the time together, as much as one can," she gushed.

Vonn added: "When you're living together and you see each other every single day, 24 hours a day, you get to know each other pretty quickly. I think it's been good for us to really find out everything about each other, and I think we've gotten a lot closer throughout the whole process.”

Subban proposed to the Olympic skier in August 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Months later, Vonn returned the favor and proposed to the NHL player for Christmas.

“Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!” she declared in a tweet showing off his ring.