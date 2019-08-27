Lindsey Vonn shows off engagement ring from P.K. Subban on VMAs red carpet

Lindsey Vonn and her new fiance P.K. Subban were practically glowing on the VMAs red carpet just days after announcing their engagement.

The Olympic skier opted for a black minidress with matching thigh-high boots and of course, her emerald engagement ring was on full display. The professional hockey player for the New Jersey Devils looked equally as handsome in a burgundy suit for the awards show.

On Friday, Vonn, 34, shared the exciting news on Instagram.

"I said YES!!! 💍❤️Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man #heputaringonit #isaidyes," Vonn captioned a video of the couple chatting about the major moment.

Subban, 30, also revealed the news to his social media followers with a similar video, captioned with several emojis.

In July 2018, the NHL star gushed over his three-time Olympic medal-winning partner to Fox News.

“I haven’t met anyone who’s tougher than her yet,” Subban said of Vonn. “But what she’s gone through – just how she’s done it and how she’s managed to bounce back from those serious injuries and remain at the top, I don’t think I know another athlete that’s been as successful as she has pre-and-post injuries."

He continued: “It says a lot about her character, and now I get to see it every day – just how hard she works and how much she takes great care of herself... I haven’t met anyone tougher than her yet.”

The hockey player also couldn't contain his excitement about gracing the cover of a special edition of Sports Illustrated at the time, which highlighted the 50 best-dressed athletes in sports.

“To be on the cover, not just by myself, but with Lindsey – it’s really cool to be on the cover for fashion,” he explained. “It’s probably not something I would imagine happening at this point in my career, but very happy about it.”

