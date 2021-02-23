Lindsey Vonn 'praying' for Tiger Woods after car crash

Lindsey Vonn is "praying" for Tiger Woods after the legendary golfer was in a serious car crash Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

The Olympic skier tweeted Tuesday afternoon after the news broke.

"Praying for TW right now," she said along with a prayer hand emoji.

Woods and Vonn dated from March 2013 to May 2015.

"After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship," Vonn said at the time. "I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart."

Woods was injured on Tuesday and needed to be extricated from his vehicle with the "jaws of life," the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Woods was the sole occupant in the crash near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Officials said the crash occurred at around 7:12 a.m. and the vehicle sustained "major damage."

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg released a statement following the crash.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Daniel Canova contributed to this report.