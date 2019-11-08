Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Lindsey Vonn
Published

Lindsey Vonn dazzles in nude dress at premiere of her new film

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 8Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Lindsey Vonn knows how to make an entrance.

The Olympic gold medalist donned a sheer, nude dress with a silver chain metal-like mesh over it to the premiere of her new film, "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season."

The 35-year-old opted for a loose braid and a smokey eye for the Beverly Hills event on Thursday night.

LINDSEY VONN WEARS COMPLETELY SEE-THROUGH OUTFIT AT FASHION WEEK EVENT

Lindsey Vonn attends the premiere of HBO's "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" at Writers Guild Theater on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lindsey Vonn attends the premiere of HBO's "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" at Writers Guild Theater on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

She also posed for an over-the-shoulder photo to show off the backless gown.

Vonn strikes a pose for the cameras.

Vonn strikes a pose for the cameras. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Vonn recently made headlines when she opted for a completely sheer two-piece ensemble at a Fashion Week event in New York City in September.

LINDSEY VONN HAS A 'BAYWATCH' MOMENT IN REVEALING WHITE BATHING SUIT

At the Vanity Fair Best Dressed List party, the athlete walked the carpet in a sheer black crop-top with star detailing and a matching pant.

Vonn at the Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List at L'Avenue on September 05, 2019 in New York City.

Vonn at the Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List at L'Avenue on September 05, 2019 in New York City. (Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

In August, Vonn announced her engagement to hockey player P.K. Subban, 30.

"I said YES!!! 💍❤️Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man #heputaringonit #isaidyes," Vonn captioned a video of the couple chatting about the major moment.

LINDSEY VONN SHOWS OFF ABS IN SI SWIMSUIT SHOOT POST RETIREMENT

In July 2018, Subban gushed over his partner to Fox News.

“I haven’t met anyone who’s tougher than her yet,” Subban said of Vonn. “But what she’s gone through — just how she’s done it and how she’s managed to bounce back from those serious injuries and remain at the top, I don’t think I know another athlete that’s been as successful as she has pre-and-post injuries."

P. K. Subban and Vonn attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

P. K. Subban and Vonn attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Jim Spellman/FilmMagic)

He continued: “It says a lot about her character, and now I get to see it every day — just how hard she works and how much she takes great care of herself."

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.