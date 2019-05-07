Lindsey Vonn has a 'Baywatch' moment in revealing white bathing suit

Lindsey Vonn had a "Baywatch" moment on a Florida beach.

The retired Olympian hit the sand in Miami Beach over the weekend in a skimpy, white bathing suit that was reminiscent of the iconic red suit Pamela Anderson wore in the '90s series.

Joining her by the ocean was boyfriend P.K. Subban.

The white swimsuit also reminded us of the little number Vonn donned in March to tease her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Just one month after walking away from an illustrious career on the slopes, Sports Illustrated shared a Boomerang photo of the downhill skier on Instagram, showing a bit of skin as she donned a white one-piece bathing suit on a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debuts Wednesday.