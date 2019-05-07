Expand / Collapse search
Lindsey Vonn has a 'Baywatch' moment in revealing white bathing suit

Lindsey Vonn to retire after February's world championships

Ski superstar Lindsey Vonn posted to Instagram that she will retire after the world championships in Sweden this month.

Lindsey Vonn had a "Baywatch" moment on a Florida beach.

The retired Olympian hit the sand in Miami Beach over the weekend in a skimpy, white bathing suit that was reminiscent of the iconic red suit Pamela Anderson wore in the '90s series.

LINDSEY VONN TEASES RETURN TO SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE IN RACY PHOTO

(Splash)

Joining her by the ocean was boyfriend P.K. Subban.

The white swimsuit also reminded us of the little number Vonn donned in March to tease her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

OLIVIA CULPO ADMITS SHE WAS 'REALLY NERVOUS' LEADING UP TO 2019 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT PHOTO SHOOT

Just one month after walking away from an illustrious career on the slopes, Sports Illustrated shared a Boomerang photo of the downhill skier on Instagram, showing a bit of skin as she donned a white one-piece bathing suit on a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debuts Wednesday.