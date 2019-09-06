Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Lindsey Vonn
Published

Lindsey Vonn wears completely see-through outfit at Fashion Week event

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Lindsey Vonn’s boyfriend P.K. Subban gushes over herVideo

Lindsey Vonn’s boyfriend P.K. Subban gushes over her

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban gush over each other in a recent interview.

Lindsey Vonn dared to bare in a completely sheer two-piece ensemble at a Fashion Week event in New York City.

The recently engaged star walked the Vanity Fair Best Dressed List party solo on Thursday. She opted for a sheer black crop-top with star detailing and a matching pant.

The Olympian wore her hair in a slicked-back top-knot bun and sported a smokey eye with a nude lip.

LINDSEY VONN SHOWS OFF ENGAGEMENT RING FROM P.K. SUBBAN ON VMAS RED CARPET

Lindsey Vonn attends the Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List at L'Avenue on Sept. 5, 2019 in New York City.

Lindsey Vonn attends the Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List at L'Avenue on Sept. 5, 2019 in New York City. (Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Vonn, 34, announced her engagement to hockey player P.K. Subban, 30, last month.

"I said YES!!! 💍❤️Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man #heputaringonit #isaidyes," Vonn captioned a video of the couple chatting about the major moment.

LINDSEY VONN HAS A 'BAYWATCH' MOMENT IN REVEALING WHITE BATHING SUIT

Vonn attended the Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List in New York City without her fiance, P.K. Subban.

Vonn attended the Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List in New York City without her fiance, P.K. Subban. (Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

In July 2018, Subban gushed over his three-time Olympic medal-winning partner to Fox News.

“I haven’t met anyone who’s tougher than her yet,” Subban said of Vonn. “But what she’s gone through — just how she’s done it and how she’s managed to bounce back from those serious injuries and remain at the top, I don’t think I know another athlete that’s been as successful as she has pre-and-post injuries."

LINDSEY VONN SHOWS OFF ABS IN SI SWIMSUIT SHOOT POST RETIREMENT

Subban and Vonn attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. The newly engaged athlete showed off her emerald engagement ring.

Subban and Vonn attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. The newly engaged athlete showed off her emerald engagement ring. (Jim Spellman/FilmMagic)

He continued: “It says a lot about her character, and now I get to see it every day — just how hard she works and how much she takes great care of herself."

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.