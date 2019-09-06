Lindsey Vonn wears completely see-through outfit at Fashion Week event

Lindsey Vonn dared to bare in a completely sheer two-piece ensemble at a Fashion Week event in New York City.

The recently engaged star walked the Vanity Fair Best Dressed List party solo on Thursday. She opted for a sheer black crop-top with star detailing and a matching pant.

The Olympian wore her hair in a slicked-back top-knot bun and sported a smokey eye with a nude lip.

Vonn, 34, announced her engagement to hockey player P.K. Subban, 30, last month.

"I said YES!!! 💍❤️Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man #heputaringonit #isaidyes," Vonn captioned a video of the couple chatting about the major moment.

In July 2018, Subban gushed over his three-time Olympic medal-winning partner to Fox News.

“I haven’t met anyone who’s tougher than her yet,” Subban said of Vonn. “But what she’s gone through — just how she’s done it and how she’s managed to bounce back from those serious injuries and remain at the top, I don’t think I know another athlete that’s been as successful as she has pre-and-post injuries."

He continued: “It says a lot about her character, and now I get to see it every day — just how hard she works and how much she takes great care of herself."