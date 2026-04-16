Lindsay Lohan's stepmother arrested for allegedly punching and throwing a knife at Michael Lohan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lindsay Lohan's stepmother, Kate Major Lohan, was arrested in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday for allegedly attacking her husband, Michael Lohan.

According to inmate records obtained by Fox News Digital, Kate was booked on suspicion of assaulting a family or household member with a previous conviction on April 14. She is set to be arraigned in court on Thursday.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kate — who shares two children with Michael, allegedly punched her estranged husband and gave him a bloody nose during a physical altercation at her home.

LINDSAY LOHAN'S FATHER MICHAEL LOHAN ARRESTED ON FELONY ASSAULT CHARGE IN TEXAS

Additionally, Kate allegedly threw a steak knife at Michael.

‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL WON’T FACE NEW DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGES

The outlet reported that Kate was allegedly intoxicated at the time of her arrest.

Throughout their relationship, the pair — who married in 2014, have had their share of run-ins with the law.

Last year, Michael was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, for violating probation, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Michael voluntarily self-surrendered yesterday and has a hearing scheduled on my pleadings for his release tomorrow," Lohan's attorney, Robert Gershman, told Fox News Digital. "We are confident Her Honor will give the matter fair and thoughtful consideration. Based on the circumstances, we anticipate Mr. Lohan's release."

The arrest came just weeks after Michael was busted for allegedly assaulting Kate in Texas.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital at the time, Lohan was charged in February 2025 with a felony assault called "continuous violence against the family."

At the time, a representative for the Harris County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital, "On Friday February 21, 2025, the complainant (Kate Lohan) was at a medical follow up, when the defendant (Michael Lohan) was observed by Ms. Lohan in the parking lot of the building. A 911 call was placed, and deputies responded."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"She told deputies that Lohan had flipped her out of a chair at their residence a few days earlier. The complainant felt pain and discomfort. A female deputy was able to witness the bruising on the complainants body," the statement continued.

In a statement exclusively to Fox News Digital, Kate said, "I’m praying for privacy for the sake of my kids and myself and pray justice is finally served."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of the February arrest, Mike Quinn, representative for Lohan, shared a statement with Fox News Digital, writing, "We want to take a moment to recognize Michael Lohan as a devoted father, and I’ve only known him as a loving husband, and a man who has proudly maintained his sobriety for over a decade. His dedication to his younger boys and his unwavering support for his wife, Kate, reflect his deep love and commitment to his family. Michael has consistently stood by Kate’s side, offering his support through her own journey toward sobriety—a challenge they’ve faced together with courage and compassion. As friends of both Michael and Kate, my wife and I truly care for them and believe in their character. We are confident that Michael will be fully cleared in this matter."

Lohan and Kate share two sons, Landon Major Lohan and Logan Michael Lohan.