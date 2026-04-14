‘Bachelorette’ star Taylor Frankie Paul won’t face new domestic violence charges

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Utah reality star Taylor Frankie Paul will not face new domestic violence charges, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's office.

According to People, prosecutors claimed on Tuesday that they will not be pressing additional charges against Paul. In February, two Utah police departments opened separate domestic violence investigations involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Per the outlet, the press release stated that the incident happened more than two years ago, placing them outside the statute of limitations.

Mortensen had also reported to police that Paul had scratched him during an explosive fight in February, while Paul claimed she was not the aggressor during that incident. The District Attorney's office noted that any additional domestic violence claims lacked "sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges."

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Paul previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Mortensen in 2023, which meant any new charges would have violated her parole.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Paul and Mortensen for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

On March 25, authorities in West Jordan, Utah, told Fox News Digital that they were investigating allegations of domestic violence against Paul stemming from an incident in 2024, brought by her ex-boyfriend.

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"The West Jordan Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen. The allegations were reported at the end of February 2026, and detectives have reviewed video believed to have been recorded in early to mid-2024," authorities confirmed.

Police were reviewing multiple videos tied to the alleged altercation to determine details and timelines.

"Investigators are actively working to gather and verify information and are in the process of interviewing those involved. At this time, no charges have been filed, as the investigation remains ongoing."

"Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm." — Taylor Frankie Paul spokesperson

Police in Draper, Utah, confirmed with Fox News Digital that a separate domestic violence investigation involving both Paul and Mortensen had been opened, with allegations on both sides having been reported on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

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Due to the domestic violence incident resurfacing, Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" was canceled.

A spokesperson for Paul previously told Fox News Digital, following the cancellation of her season of " The Bachelorette ," "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

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"There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives," the spokesperson continued. "Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."

The first domestic violence incident resulted in charges against Paul, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023. Video of the incident was shared earlier this month by TMZ, and soon after, ABC announced that it would not be airing Paul's season of "The Bachelorette."

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Production on Season 5 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has also reportedly been halted following the resurfaced incident.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.