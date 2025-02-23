Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan arrested on felony assault charge in Texas

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, was arrested for allegedly getting physical with his estranged wife, Kate Major Lohan, in Texas.

In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Lohan was charged with a felony assault called "continuous violence against the family."

A representative for the Harris County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital, "On Friday February 21, 2025, the complainant (Kate Lohan) was at a medical follow up, when the defendant (Michael Lohan) was observed by Ms. Lohan in the parking lot of the building. A 911 call was placed, and deputies responded."

"She told deputies that Lohan had flipped her out of a chair at their residence a few days earlier. The complainant felt pain and discomfort. A female deputy was able to witness the bruising on the complainants body," the statement continued.

Lohan was arrested at his residence in north Harris County, and is being held on $30,000 bond. He is due in court on Monday.

In a statement exclusively to Fox News Digital, Major said, "I’m praying for privacy for the sake of my kids and myself and pray justice is finally served."

Representatives for Lohan could not be reached for comment.

Lohan and Major married in 2014 and share two sons, Landon Major Lohan and Logan Michael Lohan.

In 2018, the couple filed to dissolve their marriage, citing that their relationship was "irretrievably broken." The petition was later withdrawn in 2019.

The 64-year-old was previously arrested in 2020 for becoming "verbally and physically abusive" with Major, per a report obtained by Page Six at the time.

Major, a former journalist, has also faced legal woes. In April 2015, she was arrested in Boca Raton, Fla., for allegedly "drunkenly attacking" Lohan after an argument where he accused her of cheating on him. In that instance, Major also claimed Lohan grabbed her by the throat. However, no evidence was found to support the claim.

She was also arrested for a DWI in 2020 just before his arrest for alleged abuse.