Lindsay Lohan claims her Mykonos beach club isn't closing, just moving locations

Lindsay Lohan is clearing up rumors that her Mykonos, Greece beach club is closing down.

The actress, 32, took to social media to tell those wondering about her business to "chill out."

Lohan wrote in since-deleted Instagram posts (via the Daily Mail) that "the club is moving to other locations in the world."

"I prefer my real life to be working with children and being with my family," she added.

Lohan didn't mention her club's new location.

The club opened in May 2018 and her MTV reality TV show, titled “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club," premiered in January. It followed the dramatic lives of her staff but didn't feature much about Lohan's personal life, which fans wanted more of.

Page Six reported the show was canceled. There wasn't "enough drama," a source told the outlet. “They wanted ‘breakdowns.’ That’s not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore."

A rep for Lohan confirmed she "she is not doing another season."

The "Freaky Friday" star also has another club in Athens, Greece but Page Six reported the number was disconnected.