Lindsay Lohan posts completely nude snap from throwback Playboy shoot

Lindsay Lohan has set pulses racing with her latest raunchy Instagram post where she has posed completely nude.

The Hollywood star has lived out her blonde ambition by wearing a platinum wig for her photoshoot.

Lohan sent fans wild as she stripped fully naked for a sexy snap.

The former Disney star, 32, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing her birthday suit and high heels.

The "Mean Girls" beauty posted a throwback from a Playboy shoot.

She switched up her trademark ginger locks for blonde.

Lohan's fans went wild when they saw the picture.

One wrote: "You look like Marilyn Monroe."

Another wrote: "My parents...saw me liking this..pic."

A third gushed: "You would make a good Marilyn Monroe."

Meanwhile, her new life in Dubai, where she has lived since 2015, has given Lindsay the calmness she desperately needed.

For starters, strict laws mean ­paparazzi are illegal, there is zero ­tolerance of drugs, she barely gets recognized and, in a nod to her love of cigarettes, it’s “too hot to smoke.”

She describes the city, in the United Arab Emirates, as a “health-conscious place” that “promotes positivity. It’s not like New York, the city that never sleeps.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.