Lindsay Lohan's MTV reality show sees its ratings drop

By Richard Johnson | New York Post
Hollywood Nation: Troubled starlet signs on to executive produce and headline a MTV docuseries chronicling the launch of her new business venture, 'Lohan Beach House' in Mykonos, Greece.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” could use more fans.

The MTV reality show about LiLo creating a nightclub in Mykonos, Greece, launched with decent ratings a month ago, but only 427,000 viewers tuned in last week, and the show lost 60 percent of the audience who’d tuned into its lead-in.

Originally on at 8 p.m. Tuesdays, MTV moved it to Monday nights at 10 after several episodes had aired. Reruns of “Teen Mom 2” replaced “Beach Club” in its original time slot.

The ratings plummeted because the curiosity of viewers was satisfied, Marc Berman, of Programming Insider, told me.

“Lindsay Lohan was at one time a very big name, a tabloid sensation. Everybody was after her,” Berman said.

After all of Lohan’s rehabs and arrests, she left the US to live in Dubai and London. She’s been out of sight.

“People were curious. They wanted to know what had happened to her,” Berman said. “They sampled the show. It wasn’t very good. They didn’t come back.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.