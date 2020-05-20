Lili Reinhart wows in plunging lime green top: 'Wish I was at the beach'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lili Reinhart set pulses racing with a couple of sexy selfies taken from the outdoors.

The "Riverdale" star, 23, had a photoshoot in the sunshine while donning a lime green tank top that showed off her stunning frame.

"wish I was at the beach," the star captioned the stunning set of photos posted to Instagram.

In both pictures posted to the social media app, Reinhart stares directly at the camera while her tank top's plunging neckline reveals her cleavage.

The television star's followers were in awe of her looks, with singer Keke Palmber writing "My baaaaaaby" and Tan France commenting, "You beauty!"

"Can I be u?" another follower commented.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Reinhart posted another selfie from quarantine next to her window, writing, "I can still be a @COVERGIRL from inside my house, OKAY???"

But the actress has admitted in the past that even she struggles with body insecurities. In February, she made that clear when responding to a fan's tweet that Reinhart and her "Riverdale" co-stars have "perfectly chiseled bodies."

"Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled," she wrote in a slew of tweets where she revealed more about her body insecurities than anyone expected.

"Even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes. I’ve felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on tv, what they should look like."