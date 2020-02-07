‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart reveals ‘insecure’ feelings about her weight while on set

Lili Reinhart is continuing to push to conversation forward about body-positivity.

The 23-year-old actress responded to a fan’s since-deleted tweet that Reinhart and her “Riverdale” co-stars have “perfectly chiseled bodies.”

"Don't you think TV shows like this aimed at teenagers are contributing to unrealistic body expectations [and] body image issues?" asked the fan in the tweet.

Reinhart issued a response to the fan’s question and explained that she actually feels the contrary about her own appearance.

"Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled," she wrote in a slew of tweets where she revealed more about her body insecurities than anyone expected.

"Even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes. I’ve felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on tv, what they should look like."

Reinhart continued: “But I have come to terms with my body and that I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in.”

The “Hustlers” actress said it’s difficult for women to feel good about themselves when they’re constantly being compared to other women.

“This is still something I struggle with on a daily basis. And it doesn’t help when I’m being compared to other women,” she wrote. “I have gained weight due to depression the last two months and I’ve felt very insecure about it.”

Reinhart recalled a bra and underwear scene that she said she managed to get through because she felt it was her “obligation to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking as I do.”

“And I want other young women to see my body on tv and feel comfort in the fact that I’m not a size 0. And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape.”

She concluded: “This industry struggles with accurate representation of female and male bodies. So I commend the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~and authentic~ direction. (Charli Howard being my favorite role model).”

In a November interview with Glamour UK, Reinhart detailed the body dysmorphia she dealt with as a result of the frequent social media comments she receives from people about her body.

"Even today, I see myself in the mirror and think, this doesn't look the way the world tells me it should. I don't have a cinched, minuscule waist. I do have curves, I have cellulite, my arms aren't stick thin,” she lamented.

“This is my body and we’re told that it should fit certain proportions. There's such a disgusting problem right now with people photoshopping their bodies. Obviously, there's a reason why people do it, they're insecure, they feel like they're not good enough, and that's incredibly sad."

The “Charlie’s Angels” performer said the negative feelings towards cellulite “really pisses” her off.

"It's this weird thing where people think that it's unnatural or a symbol of being fat," she said. "It’s so f--ked up because cellulite is just a part of the human body. It's just genetic, it's like having freckles on your face. It’s something that is there, you're born with it, and it's become this disgusting thing.”