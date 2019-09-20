‘Hustlers’ star Lili Reinhart says she loved playing a character who ‘didn’t have all their s--- together’

Lili Reinhart was excited to ditch Riverdale to become a stripper.

The actress showcased her dancing chops as Annabelle in the late-summer blockbuster “Hustlers” and said she had more fun than ever encompassing her role as an exotic dancer looking to find her way.

'RIVERDALE' STAR LILI REINHART WARNS FANS ABOUT RIDESHARE IMPOSTERS AFTER SCARY AIRPORT INCIDENT

"It was fun to play someone who doesn’t have their s--- together,” Reinhart told Wonderful Magazine during a photo shoot for the publication on Friday. “I was like, ‘This is a great opportunity to be a part of a film with a bunch of women who are experienced that I can look up to and a big feature film that I can play this naive, clueless girl.’”

In preparing for the role, Reinhart, 22, said she had the opportunity to visit the famed Playboy Club. However, she found the place a “little too loud” for her liking.

The “Riverdale” star opened up about moving from Los Angeles to Vancouver in order to shoot the teen drama — she said that a part of her felt like she was taking a step back, considering the works she had put in to make it to Hollywood.

“I was just so in awe of the entertainment industry and how so much seems to be happening in that city,” Reinhart explained. “It was where the big movies were made, where the movie stars lived, where such history was, and film and television.”

JENNIFER LOPEZ IN TALKS FOR SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW: REPORT

“It was a hard pill to swallow when I knew that I had to move to Vancouver to be on ‘Riverdale’ because I had worked so hard and so long to make it to LA,” added Reinhart.

Moviegoers showed their interest in the swanky film about New York City strip-club performers who swindle unsuspecting Wall Street stockbrokers during the 2008 recession. The film brought in more than $13 million on its opening night and was projected to make it rain to the tune of about $32 million in ticket sales by the end of its first weekend showing, according to Variety.

In addition to Reinhart, the star-studded film includes singer Jennifer Lopez, rappers Cardi B and Lizzo, as well as actors Constance Wu, Julis Stiles and Keke Palmer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.