Liam Payne's death: What to know about autopsy results, 911 call and days leading to deadly hotel fall

Fans around the world have been mourning the sudden death of One Direction member Liam Payne.

Payne died Oct. 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

The musician was part of the boy band One Direction, which also featured Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The group was formed by Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger after the boys auditioned separately on "The X Factor."

After five chart-topping studio albums and four world tours, One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects in 2016. Payne had embarked on his own journey, releasing one solo studio album, two extended plays and 14 singles before his death.

ONE DIRECTION SINGER LIAM PAYNE'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED IN PRELIMINARY AUTOPSY REPORT

Here's what to know:

Authorities have released Liam's preliminary autopsy results

Payne died Wednesday as a "result of the fall he suffered from the balcony of the third floor room of the hotel in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo where he was staying," according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 16, temporarily headed by Marcelo Roma.

The autopsy report claimed Payne died from "polytrauma" and "an internal and external hemorrhage."

According to the report, circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated as "dubious," although it appeared Payne had been alone when the fall occurred and that the musician was "going through some type of outbreak resulting from substance abuse."

Forensic experts reported finding 25 injuries "compatible with those caused by falling from a height," according to the autopsy report. They also noted that "craniocerebral lesions were adequate enough to cause death, while internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs, they contributed to the mechanism of death."

Payne's toxicology report has not been released at this time.

LIAM PAYNE'S ONE DIRECTION BANDMATE SHARES ‘HEARTBREAKING’ FINAL MOMENTS TOGETHER IN ARGENTINA

Frantic hotel staff called 911 before fatal fall

Hotel staff called 911 minutes before Payne fell from the hotel balcony. The "Teardrops" singer was allegedly "breaking the whole room" while intoxicated, according to a recording of the call, which was obtained by Reuters.

"We have a guest who is intoxicated by drugs and alcohol. And, well, he's ... when he's conscious, he breaks, he's breaking the whole room. And, well, we need you to send someone, please," the 911 call from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel said.

"We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk. He has a room with a balcony. And, well, we are a little afraid that he will do something that will put his life at risk."

WATCH: ONE DIRECTION'S LIAM PAYNE WAS INTOXICATED, ‘BREAKING THE WHOLE ROOM,’ HOTEL WORKER SAID

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV that Payne fell into a courtyard at the CasaSur Hotel in Palermo and declined to provide further information about the incident, the outlet reported.

LIAM PAYNE 911 CALL CLAIMS SINGER WAS INTOXICATED, 'BREAKING THE WHOLE ROOM' BEFORE HOTEL DEATH

Days before his tragic death, Liam was reportedly kicked out of a different hotel

In the days before Payne's death, the musician allegedly exhibited erratic behavior and was even reportedly kicked out of a different hotel.

Multiple sources claimed Payne was "kicked out" of the Palacio Duhau – Park Hyatt Buenos Aires, according to People magazine. The One Direction star was asked to leave "because he was being a nuisance and disturbing the other guests and appeared intoxicated."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Palacio Duhau - Park Hyatt Buenos Aires for comment.

Payne had traveled to Argentina with his current girlfriend to support a One Direction bandmate

Two weeks before Payne's sudden death, he traveled to Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, to watch fellow One Direction member Niall Horan perform.

The pair was apparently only supposed to spend time in Buenos Aires for five days but had extended the trip. Cassidy had traveled home days before Payne fell from the hotel balcony.

The influencer shared with her TikTok followers that she had chosen to leave earlier than Payne because she felt a "need" to return to Florida.

"Honestly, love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long," she said in a video shared days before Payne's death.

Cassidy took to Instagram to ask for "space" to navigate life without Payne on Friday.

"Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss," she wrote. "Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.

"Liam, my angel. You are everything," she added. "I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

Cassidy and Payne began their romantic relationship in 2022.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

One Direction breaks silence on Payne's sudden death

One day after word of Payne's death, the other members of One Direction released a joint statement.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," a statement released by the band on social media said. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

Each member has also released a separate statement remembering Payne.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Liam leaves behind a 7-year-old son

Payne left behind his 7-year-old son, Bear, who he shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole. Payne and Cole first met when the musician auditioned for "The X Factor" at 14. Cole was a judge at the time. The two reconnected in 2016 and began a romantic relationship. The former couple split after welcoming their son in 2017.

"As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," Cole wrote on Instagram Friday. "Liam was not only a pop star and a celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future," she wrote.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.