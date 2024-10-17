Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

One Direction singer Liam Payne's cause of death revealed in preliminary autopsy report

One Direction singer Liam Payne died Wednesday, Oct. 16 in Argentina

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
911 call: One Direction's Liam Payne was intoxicated, 'breaking the whole room,' hotel worker said Video

911 call: One Direction's Liam Payne was intoxicated, 'breaking the whole room,' hotel worker said

A hotel worker in Argentina said One Direction's Liam Payne was intoxicated and "breaking the whole room" before Payne fell to his death from a balcony, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Buenos Aires City Police/Reuters)

Liam Payne's autopsy revealed the One Direction singer died from "polytrauma" and "an internal and external hemorrhage."

Payne died Wednesday, Oct. 16, as a "result of the fall he suffered from the balcony of the third floor room of the hotel in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo where he was staying," according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office N°16, temporarily headed by Marcelo Roma. He was 31.

LIAM PAYNE 911 CALL CLAIMS SINGER WAS INTOXICATED, ‘BREAKING THE WHOLE ROOM’ BEFORE HOTEL DEATH

Liam Payne attends a world premiere

Liam Payne's preliminary cause of death was revealed Thursday by Argentinian authorities. (Getty Images)

According to the report, circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated as a "dubious" death, although it appeared as though Payne was alone when the fall occurred and the musician was "going through some type of outbreak resulting from substance abuse."

LIAM PAYNE, ONE DIRECTION SINGER, DEAD AT 31

Authorities confirmed Payne died after 5 p.m. at the Casa Sure hotel in the Palermo district located on Costa Rica Street. An employee called the emergency line to ask for help for a guest who was "under the influence of drugs and alcohol who had destroyed some objects in the room."

Upon arrival, "Payne had already fallen from the balcony of his room and died at the scene as a result of the severity of his injuries."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

