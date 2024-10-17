Liam Payne 911 call claims singer was intoxicated, 'breaking the whole room' before hotel death

Liam Payne was "breaking the whole room" while intoxicated before his fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, according to a 911 call via Reuters.

"We have a guest who is intoxicated by drugs and alcohol. And, well, he's... When he's conscious, he breaks, he's breaking the whole room. And, well, we need you to send someone, please," the 911 call from the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel said.

"We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk. He has a room with a balcony. And, well, we are a little afraid that he will do something that will put his life at risk."

The caller did not mention Payne by name.

Payne's death was confirmed by authorities in Buenos Aires on Wednesday after he apparently fell from a third level balcony of a hotel in the city, local media reported.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV that Payne fell into a courtyard at the CasaSur Hotel in Palermo and declined to provide further information about the incident, the outlet reported.

His fall resulted in "extremely serious injuries," and medics confirmed his death at the scene.

Crescenti also told Todo Noticias that authorities were investigating the circumstances, and an autopsy would be conducted. Local media reports noted Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend One Direction bandmate Niall Horan's concert.

Additionally, the family of Payne is speaking out about his sudden death.

"We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," his family shared in a statement according to BBC.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Payne’s uncle, Roger Harris, told the Daily Mail, "We are all just deeply saddened and trying to come to terms with it. I just hope everybody gives them some privacy really and allows them to come to terms with it. That's all I can say."

Another relative speaking at Payne's family home in Wolverhampton said, "We are utterly devastated by the news."

Payne recently shared Snapchat images while traveling in Argentina.

Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Charlie Puth took to social media to express their sorrow over the loss of the 31-year-old singer.

"So upsetting to hear the news of @Liampayne passing," Hilton wrote on her X account along with a crying emoji. "Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

Puth wrote on his Instagram Story that he was "in shock" over his death.

"He was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with," he continued. "I can not believe he is gone..."

"I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace," he added, along with a photo and video of the two of them together.

In 2008, Payne was discovered by Simon Cowell while auditioning for "The X Factor" when he was 14.



Despite being cut, he returned to the show two years later and joined Harry Styles , Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to form a super group that later placed third in the competition.



One Direction signed with Cowell after "The X Factor" and became one of the bestselling boy bands of all time.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).



Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.