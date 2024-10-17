One Direction 'devastated by' Liam Payne’s death, say they 'will miss him terribly'

One Direction is mourning the passing of bandmate, Liam Payne, after his sudden death.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," a statement released by the band on social media said. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

Payne was a part of the hit boy band One Direction for six years alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

Payne died Oct. 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old had recently attended one of Horan's concerts in Argentina.

Louis Tomlinson took to Instagram on Thursday to release his own statement regarding Payne's passing.

"I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother," Tomlinson wrote on Instagram. "Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul."

"I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for," he added.

"Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam."

Zayn Malik shared a heartfelt tribute to his "brother" on Instagram with a throwback photo from their touring days.

"Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," he wrote. "I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.

"When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive out look and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved. Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f---s about telling people when they were wrong."

"Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it. When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next."

Malik added, "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.

"There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and know how loved you are. Love you bro."

In 2008, Payne was discovered by Simon Cowell while auditioning for "The X Factor" when he was 14. He returned to audition in 2010 and was selected to become part of a supergroup with Horan, Malik, Styles and Tomlinson.

One Direction signed with Cowell after "The X Factor" and became one of the bestselling boy bands of all time.

The group found global fame for its hits, including "What Makes You Beautiful," "Story of My Life" and "Best Song Ever." The group released five chart-topping albums in five years after competing on "The X Factor" and embarked on four world tours.

Payne's death was the "result of the fall he suffered from the balcony of the third floor room of the hotel in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo where he was staying," according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 16, temporarily headed by Marcelo Roma

Forensic experts reported finding 25 injuries "compatible with those caused by falling from a height," according to the autopsy. They also noted that "craniocerebral lesions were adequate enough to cause death, while internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs, they contributed to the mechanism of death."

