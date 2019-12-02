Liam Hemsworth learned what a 'thirst trap' photo was after posting one: '100% true'

Even Liam Hemsworth can't keep up with all of the slang surrounding social media.

The 29-year-old actor had to Google the term "thirst trap" after his "Isn't It Romantic" co-star Adam Devine commented on a recent Instagram photo using the term.

The post contained a black-and-white photo of Hemsworth with his dog, taken by the actor's brother Luke.

"@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good god I love this dog," Hemsworth said in the caption.

Devine, 36, commented with, "thirst TRAP."

"I just googled thirst trap. 100% true,” Hemsworth responded.

Hemsworth famously split from his wife, singer Miley Cyrus, earlier this year, and has been seen spending time with "Dynasty" actress Maddison Brown.

The two were first spotted together in October, just weeks after Cyrus, 27, began a romance with singer Cody Simpson.