Dolly Parton speaks about goddaughter Miley Cyrus: 'Miley has such gifts'

Dolly Parton is opening up about her goddaughter Miley Cyrus and noted that “she’s got good stuff in her.”

Parton, 73, spoke about her 26-year-old goddaughter and had nothing but lavish praise for the “Wrecking Ball” singer in a new interview.

“Lord, I’ve done everything, and what I ain’t done, I intend to,” the country music legend told People. “She’s going to do that, too. But Miley’s smart; Miley knows what she’s doing. I know we think she doesn’t, and she might not every minute, but I still know that she’s got good stuff in her.”

Parton also said that she’d rather “live an example” instead of telling Cyrus what and what not to do.

“I’ve told her some things that I think are valuable and that she uses, but I’d rather live an example,” she said. “[I’d rather] be an example rather than just try to tell somebody to do this, do that because I don’t think that’s right.

“Everybody’s different. You’ve got your own journey. And some people are going to help you along the way and they can kick a few rocks out of the road for you, but you got to walk it,” Parton continued.

In October, Parton held a press conference at her Dollywood DreamMore Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. to promote her new Netflix series, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” During the press conference, Parton offered more insight into her relationship with Cyrus and told reporters that her goddaughter "is going to be great."

“Miley has such gifts, and I think she’s going to be great. Now other people say, ‘You need to talk to Miley.’ I say, ‘No, I don’t. Miley will be Miley, I’ll be me and everybody needs to do their own thing.'”

Parton most recently acted as a special guest host at the 2019 CMA Awards alongside Reba McEntire and host Carrie Underwood. The “9 to 5” singer received rave reviews for her faith-based performance with Christian pop duo King & Country.