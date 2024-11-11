Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded 50th birthday bash leaves neighbors furious

Leonardo DiCaprio's 50th birthday party must have been a site to see, with the actor inviting Hollywood's A-list to his West Hollywood bash.

But the real show was outside, where disgruntled neighbors of the Academy Award-winner populated towards the valet to complain about the party and the traffic it was causing.

DiCaprio invited a litany of stars to his party, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Robin Thicke and his partner April Love Geary, Bill Maher and a slew of supermodels.

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were also photographed showing up to the party in the actor's Porsche.

In video obtained by Fox News Digital, several residents of the neighborhood where the party was thrown are seen chastising security, lamenting about the lack of disregard for their property. A source noted to Fox News Digital that residents in the area were notified about the party ahead of time.

"People are driving over my private property, my neighbor's private property," a disgruntled man told a woman wearing a long green jacket. "If there are damages here, who's responsible?"

The woman assured the man that she would provide him with contact information, but added, "I have nothing to do with this party other than reading the list."

"I know, I know," the man said. "Somebody just hit my car, ran over my front lawn."

Later, the same man is heard asking if guests could stop doing U-turns, presumably on his property.

"I can ask, I can definitely ask if you will give me one second," the same woman responds.

"Where's my security? Will you go with him," she said, walking toward a man in a suit positioned on the perimeter of the property, asking him to accompany the resident back to his home.

As the resident is escorted down the street by men in security jackets, the long line of cars trying to get through the neighborhood or pulling up to the party can be seen. Several engines rev in the background. Reaching his driveway, the resident says, "They keep going in and out, and somebody almost hit my car a minute ago."

"Oh crap, really? I'm sorry about that," the man in the suit replied. He assured the man that he'd be "taken care of."

But this resident wasn't the only one who had his feathers ruffled. Video cuts to a younger man visibly upset, near the valet area. The same source told Fox News Digital that the valet for the event was located far from where the actual party was held.

"Just so you know, it's low-key, but I can make it higher if I wanted to. What's going on here?" the man asked. It was explained that a party was taking place, which didn't phase him.

"I understand it's not your fault, but I need to know who's responsible for this. I'm gonna make a case," he said, indicating he wanted to take further action.

Video then shows another young man slamming his door, walking towards the commotion outside and asking for the manager, trying to gauge what is going on. When someone suggests that he call the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), he gets surly.

"You know what you guys can do?" someone from the party asked.

"Yeah, to call the police, and [they] never show up," the young man retorted.

"Call 9-1-1," someone said.

"I already did," he explained. "They told me they're coming. It'll take them some time."

The LAPD confirmed with Fox News Digital that two complaints about a "loud party" were made in the area where "The Wolf of Wall Street" star's birthday party was taking place, one at 10:11 p.m. on Saturday and another shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for DiCaprio for comment.

DiCaprio turned 50 today, Nov. 11.