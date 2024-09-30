Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon realized they have 'something special' after moving in together: report

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly making plans for the future.

A source close to the actor recently opened up to People magazine about the status of the couple's relationship. According to the source, Pitt and de Ramon "are serious about their relationship and making plans for the future."

"It started out as a fun and casual relationship, but after moving in together, they realized that they have something special," the source added, noting it was around February when Pitt and de Ramon moved in together.

The source also told the outlet that work has been bringing Pitt joy. The 60-year-old is currently filming the Formula 1 film "F1."

"He's grateful that Ines loves traveling too and is able to join him on location for work," the source said.

Due to filming and traveling, Pitt has been forced to be away from his children he shares with Angelina Jolie, which is "still very difficult for him."

At the end of August, Pitt and de Ramon traveled to Venice, Italy for the premiere of "Wolfs." This also marked the couple's red carpet debut. Pitt and de Ramon were photographed with Pitt's friend and co-star, George Clooney and his wife, Amal.

Pitt and de Ramon's relationship was confirmed in November 2022. Pitt and ex-wife Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, allowing him to marry de Ramon if he would like.

"Being declared legally single in 2019 has the benefit of allowing them to somewhat move on with their lives and at least consider themselves both separate and not married," divorce attorney Kara Chrobak, a shareholder in Buchalter's Denver office, previously explained to Fox News Digital.

Pitt and de Ramon have seemingly taken their relationship to the next level publicly – with the jewelry designer attending multiple events with the actor in recent months.

In early September, the pair were seen on a date night in New York City. Pitt was photographed wearing a pendant around his neck with the initial "I," a nod seemingly to de Ramon.