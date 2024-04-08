Unofficial solar eclipse anthem ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer Bonnie Tyler still gets ‘excited’ for song

Bonnie Tyler, singer of "Total Eclipse of the Heart," welcomes her song’s unofficial anthem status for the solar eclipse.

Speaking with "Good Morning America," Tyler said, "I still get excited when I hear the song on the radio."

She continued, "Every time the eclipse comes, everyone all over the world, they play 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and I never get tired of singing it."

Released in 1983, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" was Tyler’s debut single from her fifth studio album, "Faster Than the Speed of Night," reaching number one on the U.S. charts for four weeks.

It was written and produced by the late Jim Steinman, who worked with other anthemic singers like Celine Dion and the late Meat Loaf.

"Jim Steinman wrote the most iconic songs for me, for Meat Loaf or Celine Dion. In fact, ['Total Eclipse of the Heart'] was offered to me before Celine Dion. When I first heard it, I thought, 'Oh my God, this song is amazing,'" Tyler recalled. "You know, I couldn't believe he was giving it to me."

According to GMA, Tyler said she will be traveling on a plane and will likely miss viewing the total solar eclipse in person, but will perform her hit song at her next tour stop in Finland.

In 2017, Tyler celebrated that year's solar eclipse by singing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" while aboard a Royal Caribbean Cruise.

Forbes reported that the song has already reached No. 2 on the U.S. iTunes charts ahead of the celestial event, and it broke through into the YouTube’s top 100 music video chart for the first time, ranking number 84.

The song spiked in popularity as the U.S. prepares for Monday’s total solar eclipse, when the moon will pass in front of the sun during its orbit, temporarily blocking its light.

Some parts of the country will see only a partial eclipse, but the path of totality will cover many major cities, including Dallas, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Rochester and Cleveland.

A total eclipse is a rare event, with the next one likely not occurring for another 20 years.