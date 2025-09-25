Carnie Wilson admitted to hospital due to lap-band surgery complications

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carnie Wilson suffered a "very scary" setback after undergoing lap-band removal surgery.

The "Hold On" singer elected to have her adjustable gastric band removed last week but faced complications following the surgery and was readmitted to the hospital.

Wilson, 57, sought medical attention after facing issues with blood pressure and swelling, and told her Instagram followers that doctors found an ulcer while removing the silicone band from her stomach.

CARNIE WILSON ADMITS OZEMPIC ‘SCARES’ HER, FOCUSES INSTEAD ON BALANCED DIET

The Wilson Phillips singer waved goodbye to her lap-band in a post for fans shared last week. "Bye bye lap band!!!!!! Surgery Tommorow," Wilson captioned an image from what appeared to be a hospital bed. "We are getting it out!!!!!"

Wilson initially underwent lap-band surgery in 2012. Also known as a laparoscopic adjustable gastric band, the weight loss surgery is designed to help patients by restricting food intake when a silicone device is surgically placed around a portion of the stomach.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The daughter of Brian Wilson previously lost more than 100 pounds with assistance from gastric bypass and lap-band surgeries.

CARNIE WILSON LEFT ‘SOBBING’ IN BATHROOM AFTER HARSH COMMENT FROM MUSIC EXEC

On Wednesday, Wilson returned to social media with an unexpected update on her progress.

"My daughter's getting a prescription for me right now, but I am out of the hospital. I had my lap-band surgery. It was a great success," she said before shouting out, "Thank you, Dr. Billy."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"But, I had some swelling in the legs that kept getting worse, and needed to go back to the hospital because of high blood pressure – it was very scary."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I had some swelling in the legs that kept getting worse, and needed to go back to the hospital because of high blood pressure – it was very scary." — Carnie Wilson

She was optimistic that "swelling had gone down" after doctors changed her medications, but going under the knife to remove the synthetic material wasn't easy.

"It was intense. They found an ulcer in there," Wilson said. "It doesn't surprise me with all the stress I've had this year. They actually found an obstruction with food inside the lap band … That makes me want to barf."

Wilson expressed gratitude toward the medical staff who helped her pre- and post-surgery.

"I am just so, so lucky to have gotten through this, and it really put a new perspective on some health things for me," she said. "I'm recovering and it's going great. I love you guys and appreciate if anybody had said any prayers, so thank you, on the mend."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During an interview with Fox News Digital in May, Wilson explained that her healthy lifestyle is a "balance," but she had a firm stance against Ozempic and other weight loss medications.

WATCH: CARNIE WILSON SAYS HER HEALTHY LIFESTYLE IS A ‘BALANCE’

"That scares me. I won't do it. I just had a friend who was hospitalized, so it's not going to happen for me," Wilson said. "It's a balance every day. It's not perfect. I'm just trying not to eat sugar. I have a little tiny bit, like in a granola bar, maybe, but I find that it affects my mood. It affects my energy level."

She added, "So, eating healthier. It's all about taking care of myself and I think that it's connected, you know? What I put in my mouth makes a big difference. If I eat an apple, I feel better. If I eat sugar, I don't feel good. So it really makes a difference. It's how I take care of myself."