Leah Remini, husband Angelo Pagán filing for divorce after 21 years: 'Unknown territory'

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán have decided to call it quits after 21 years of marriage.

The former couple shared a joint statement on social media and detailed the reasons they’re getting a divorce.

"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," the lengthy Instagram post began.

"This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together."

The couple accompanied their statement with a throwback photo of the two, next to a picture of them in the present day.

"Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones," the post continued.

Despite being "best friends" for many years and still gathering as a family, the pair listed reasons why they have decided to part ways.

"To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today," they added.

"Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different. We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate."

The post referred to their daughter, Sofia Bella. Remini and Pagán welcomed Sofia on June 16, 2004. Pagán has three additional sons from a previous relationship.

"From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success," the statement continued. "And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way."

Remini and Pagán explained they wanted to be as "transparent" as possible, since their marriage had been in the public eyes for years. The two actors were featured in special projects that aired on VH1 and had a reality show, "Leah Remini: It’s All Relative" that ran for two seasons on TLC from 2014 to 2015.

"We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly."

They added that they want people to "have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year."

"We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures. We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter. Love, Leah & Angelo."

Remini and Pagán tied the knot in 2003 after they met at a Cuban club, El Floridita, in Los Angeles, where Pagán was performing in 1996.

Their announcement comes a week after longtime friend Jennifer Lopez additionally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

In May, Remini and Lopez reconnected after having a falling-out in 2022 over Affleck, according to Page Six.

"The King of Queens" actress warned Lopez to remember the reason she originally broke up with Affleck when they first dated in 2002: "Because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner," a source said at the time.

Remini did not attend Lopez and Affleck’s second wedding ceremony in Georgia.

Reps for Remini and Pagán did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.