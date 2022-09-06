Leah Remini sends daughter Sofia to college with a 'bittersweet' goodbye: 'The hardest thing I have ever done'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leah Remini joins the many parents who are sending their kids off to college and the actress shared the difficulty of saying her goodbyes to her daughter Sofia as she began her college journey.

Remini shared a lengthy Instagram post over the weekend expressing the difficulty of sending her only daughter, who she shares with her husband Angelo Pagan to college for the first time.

"Bringing our only child to college for the first time has been the most excruciatingly painful and proudest moment of my life," Remini began the long post paired with a throwback picture of her with her daughter. "I have never cried so much in my life. I am only comforted by meeting other parents at Target who bonded with me over our mutual pain and pride."

"It is the hardest thing I have ever done, and I'm still torturing myself with the idea that I might have pushed my daughter on the college track because I never got to go when I was her age," Remini continued. "I am entering my second year at NYU, so now we're both college students!"

The former "King of Queens" star talked about watching her daughter become an adult and how difficult it was going to be seeing her daughter's empty room until she returns home for the holidays.

"My heart goes out to all the parents and caretakers who might be going through this bittersweet journey. The good news is, Thanksgiving is in 83 days…" Remini ended the post.

A couple of days later, Remini posted again about her daughter, this time, thanking her sister Nicole who flew from Arizona to help with the move in process. She also thanked a handful of her friends and her mom for checking in with her.

"I love you all. Thank you for caring so much when I needed you the most. I am very blessed to have you all in my life," Remini said at the end of her post. The caption was tied to three different pictures showing the people that helped with move in.

Remini has been spending as much time as possible with her daughter leading up to her departure. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, she did not attend her very close friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck, so she could be home with her daughter, helping her prepare for school.