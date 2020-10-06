Lady Gaga earns most MTV EMA nominations for 2020 thanks to 'Rain on Me'

Lady Gaga is leading the MTV Europe Music Awards with a stunning seven nods.

MTV released the list of nominees for the show, set to air on Nov. 8, honoring the best artists throughout the world for their contributions to the European charts in 2020. Lady Gaga, who also topped the MTV VMA’s earlier this year with seven nominations as well, is leading the pack thanks to her collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me.” She's even nominated for the highly coveted category of Best Artist alongside Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd.

Coming in behind her are Bieber and BTS, who are tied with five nominations apiece. Similar to the People’s Choice Awards, the MTV EMAs are directly voted for by fans, who have until Nov. 2 to support their favorite artist of the year.

The 2020 show will be a little different thanks in part to two new categories including “Best Latin,” “Video for Good” and “Best Virtual Live.” To help eager voters pick their favorites, below is the complete list of nominees for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020:

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd



Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights



Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix



Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix



Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD



Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers



Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott



Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots



Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let's love

Demi Lovato -- I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture



Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute