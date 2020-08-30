2020 MTV VMAs complete winners list: The Weeknd, Lady Gaga win big

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, looking a little different than usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of taking place at a packed Barclays Center, artists took the stage in audience-less locations around New York City to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those performers included BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma with CNCO and Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande. “Hustlers” star Keke Palmer served as host.

The Weeknd won the biggest prize of the night, video of the year, for his “Blinding Lights,” which he performed to open up the 2020 VMAs. But the most prevalent of the evening may have been Gaga who, in addition to her medley performance for which she was briefly joined by Grande, won artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography. She was also feted with the inaugural Tricon Award, taking the stage again to give an emotional speech.

BLUES FOUNDATION TEAMS WITH SIRIUSXM TO 'POWER' B.B. KING'S BLUESVILLE CHANNEL

See all the winners below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (WINNER)

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” (WINNER)

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

BEST POP

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

BEST LATIN

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” (WINNER)

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – “The Man” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

SONY PICTURES TELEVISION LATIN AMERICA DEVELOPING SERIES INSPIRED BY CHOCQUIBTOWN (EXCLUSIVE)

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

BEST K-POP

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

BEST GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” (WINNER)

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “Orphans” (WINNER)

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home (WINNER)

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (WINNER)

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

BEST EDITING

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (WINNER)

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

SMASHING PUMPKINS TEASE FORTHCOMING STUDIO ALBUM WITH TWO NEW SONGS (LISTEN)

SONG OF THE SUMMER

BLACKPINK “How You Like That” (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”

SAINt JHN – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”