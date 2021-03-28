Lady Gaga shares birthday post, shouts out her boyfriend and dogs: 'All I need'

Lady Gaga provided her 46.9 million Instagram followers a glimpse of the birthday gift she got from boyfriend Michael Polansky.

The pop singer turned 35 on Sunday, March 28, and received a giant bouquet of flowers from the Parker Group CEO.

"When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey," Gaga captioned her post. "I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need."

Currently, the Grammy-winning singer is in Italy for her role in Ridley Scott’s biographical crime film, "House of Gucci."

Gaga’s heartfelt post comes a month after her friend Ryan Fischer was shot four times while he was out with the singer’s three French bulldogs, Asia, Koji and Gustav, in Los Angeles.

Koji and Gustav were taken by Fischer’s assailant, which prompted the singer to offer a $500,000 reward to help locate the stolen pets. Both dogs were returned to police by a woman and authorities have urged Gaga to hold off on payment until the woman has been cleared of potential involvement, according to TMZ.

Gaga first welcomed Asia in 2014 and then brought in Koji and Gustav in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Fischer is recovering from his wounds.

Meanwhile, the singer has been dating Polansky, 43, since February 2020. The pair made their Instagram debut in Miami during Super Bowl weekend.

Gaga and Polansky’s most recent red carpet appearance was at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

