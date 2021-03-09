Lady Gaga's dognapping, dog walker shooting may have been part of gang initiation: report

The dognapping of Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs and shooting of the "Rain On Me" singer's dog walker may have been a part of a gang initiation, according to a new report.

Authorities are now under the belief that the dognapping of Koji and Gustav, and the shooting of Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, may have been a gang initiation following a string of similar incidents in the L.A. area, according to TMZ, citing sources.

Last month, Fischer was walking Gaga's three dogs -- Gustav, Koji, and Asia -- in Los Angeles when he was attacked, shot, and Gustav and Koji were stolen while Asia got away.

Gaga’s dogs were eventually returned unharmed by a woman days after the incident, and while Gaga offered up a $500,000 reward for their safe return, police have reportedly advised the star not to pay up until the woman is cleared of any potential involvement in the case.

TMZ reports that the cops are currently investigating the woman who returned Gaga’s dogs, but they don't believe she was part of the dognapping.

The singer, 34, is reportedly more than willing to pay her promised reward once the woman is cleared.

The stolen dogs were recovered by the woman on Feb. 26, Capt. Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division of the LAPD, said at the time.

Tippet said that the woman who dropped the dogs off appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with the theft of the animals.

According to the LAPD’s Twitter, they noted that "The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them."

"The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety," their tweet continued.

TMZ previously reported that the woman found the dogs unharmed and tied to a pole in an alley several miles from where they were initially snatched in Hollywood. Once she discovered the dogs, she reached out to an email address provided by police for tips and then coordinated to bring them into the station.

As for Fischer, the singer’s dog walker is expected to make a full recovery.

"Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the dog walker's family said in a previous statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

Authorities told Fox News last month that the department is treating the case as an "assault with a deadly weapon," noting that the weapon used was a semi-automatic handgun.

