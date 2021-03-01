Lady Gaga's dog walker gives update after shooting: 'A lot of healing still needs to happen'

Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who was shot last week during a dog-napping, is giving fans an update on the scary incident.

The 30-year-old posted a series of photos from his hospital bed where he is recovering after the life-threatening ordeal.

"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," Fischer wrote in the lengthy note. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

Fischer was walking Gaga's three dogs -- Gustav, Koji, and Asia -- in Los Angeles when he was attacked, shot, and Gustav and Koji were stolen while Asia got away. Thankfully, Gustav and Koji were returned but the assailants are still at large.

Fischer described how he's "still in recovery" but had "a very close call with death."

"I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do," he continued.

Fischer went on to thank his family, friends, the authorities, first responders, doctors, nurses, Lady Gaga and her team at HAUS.

"You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you," he wrote.

On Saturday, the LAPD confirmed that a woman brought the dogs to its Olympic Community Police station around 6 p.m. Because the singer is currently in Rome, her representatives joined detectives at the station and confirmed that the woman did indeed have the two dogs with her.

Capt. Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division noted that the woman, whose identity is being kept a secret as the investigation into the crime continues, does not appear to be involved in the crime or associated with the criminals in any way.

"The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga's staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety," a post on the LAPD’s Facebook page reads.

Gaga previously offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs.

Police are still investigating the crime. Video surveillance from a neighbor's home showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out.

They struggled with the dog walker as one person pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

