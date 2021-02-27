Lady Gaga's father wants shooting, dog-stealing suspects tried for 'assault, attempted murder'

Lady Gaga's father tells Fox News he's breathing a sigh of relief after the singer's dogs were returned unharmed Friday -- but he's still demanding justice for her dog walker.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the safe return of Gaga's two pups, Koji and Gustav, who were stolen by suspects who approached her dog walker, shot him once, and made off with the canines.

"I want them apprehended so that they are tried for assault and/or attempted murder," Joe Germanotta told us Saturday morning.

The dog walker -- whom Gaga has named in a tweet as Ryan Fischer but that the LAPD has not publicly identified yet -- was transported to a local hospital after the incident. He's since been listed in stable condition after the shooting and his injuries are being described as non-life threatening.

"I am relieved that Ryan is going to be OK and Koji and Gusatv were found. Thanks to the LAPD," Germanotta added.

Gaga's father said he's confident the LAPD will locate the two suspects, who were described on Thursday by police as two Black males estimated to be between 20-25 years old.

"Letting Koji and Gustav go unharmed was nice but they must be punished for what they did to Ryan," Germanotta added. "Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the emergency room."

Hours prior to the dogs' return, Germanotta told Fox News his superstar daughter had been in communication with her dog walker amid his hospitalization. Germanotta said his safety was the family's first priority and then pleaded for Koji and Gustav to be safely returned.

"Please don't hurt those animals. They hurt no one, just let them go. There's no reason to keep them. They have no value. The visibility they have now you'd be crazy to buy them," Germanotta continued. "Let them go. Give them back to us so that we can bring them back into the family."

The singer herself also spoke out on social media Friday, one day after she offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her precious canines.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," she wrote alongside four photos of the dogs. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness."

"If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same," the "A Star Is Born" actress said in a follow-up tweet before giving a shoutout to her dog walker. "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family."

LAPD officials said Koji and Gustav were returned to Robbery Homicide detectives of the department's Olympic Station at approximately 6 p.m. Friday.

"The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety," police said in a statement.

LAPD Robbery Homicide detectives ensured the public they "will continue to investigate to ensure the persons responsible are ultimately arrested and brought before justice."

A third dog that also belongs to the singer reportedly ran away from the scene and is safe.