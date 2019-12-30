Caitlyn Jenner said she apologized to Kardashians for criticism following her reality TV show exit

Caitlyn Jenner wants the world to lay off on criticizing her children.

She said as much in an interview with the Daily Mail published on Sunday after Jenner was ousted from the Australian version of “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” After being eliminated from the reality TV program, many fans were quick to point out that none of Jenner’s friends or family were present to greet her.

However, Jenner, 70, who appeared in the stateside adaptation of the popular program in 2003, noted that her sole exit from the show didn’t call for lambasting on the part of the Kardashians or her Jenner daughters, Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, and even said she was appalled at the backlash they received for standing her up.

"My family are very well-known," said Jenner. "I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to – they all have businesses and families. I was disappointed they were criticized. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize."

The manufactured drama appeared to have not impacted Jenner’s standing with any of her family as the former Olympian attended the annual Kardashian family Christmas Eve party hosted this year by Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and even shared a snap with close pal Sophia Hutchins from the get-together.

"I have a good relationship with all of my children, but with some of them, is it better than others? Yeah," Jenner maintained "I don't think there's one of them that's not good with it. They're all very open-minded children."

Jenner recently claimed on “I’m A Celebrity” that she hadn’t spoken to Khloe Kardashian, 35, in years.

Following Jenner’s exit from the show, Kim Kardashian, 39, and Jenner’s middle son, Brandon Jenner, 38, responded to fan backlash calling the family “disgusting” that no one was present to welcome her after her elimination and threatening to boycott their products.

"Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up,” Jenner said in a DM response to a fan earlier this month, per the Mirror. "I think it might have been a 'storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works," he concluded with a smirking emoji.

Kardashian would echo the sentiment, confirming that her family was never contacted to arrange an elimination reunion upon Jenner’s departure.

“Exactly what Brandon said!!!!” she tweeted. “NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”