Fans upset Kylie Jenner promoted makeup during election night: 'Selfish and tone deaf'

Kylie Jenner's social media on Tuesday wasn't filled with information about voting and the race for the presidency between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Instead, the 23-year-old reality TV star promoted her makeup line featuring her sister Kendall and fans were not impressed by the move.

"Happy birthday sister - the Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits!" read Jenner's post on social media.

Fans were quick to point out how disappointed they were in Jenner. “Kylie we love you but not the time,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “GIRL read the godd--n room for once.”

“Did you really just tweet about your business???? idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight,” another person pointed out.

"Oh now we’re posting on here lol. There is an election going on girl. You could’ve posted this earlier. People are focused on the election not a restock," agreed someone else.

"This is so selfish and tonedeaf rn," said a disappointed fan.

Back in September, the KylieSkin founder used her influence to encourage her almost 200 million followers to register to vote.

Jenner posted a link to Vote.org and the use of the site's voter registration and verification tool increased 80% increase, a spokesperson for the site confirmed to Fox News.

The spokesperson also confirmed the site had around 48,000 users checking out voting information through Jenner's post.

"After Kylie Jenner's Instagram post, the surge in interactions with Vote.org's registration verification tool speaks to an energy among young Americans who want to make sure their voices are heard this election," Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey told Fox News.

"We must all make our voices heard this November. Now, more than ever, we need change," Jenner wrote. "We have the power to make a difference. But we need to VOTE."

Jenner did not endorse a candidate publicly before the election.