Kylie Jenner
Published

Kylie Jenner flaunts cleavage in skintight dress while posing for pics at home: 'Living room vibes'

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was praised for the seductive look

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Kylie Jenner has proven that sweatpants aren't the only thing you can wear around the house while under lockdown in California.

The makeup mogul, who is 23, shared two seductive snaps from her very own living room on Monday, and her killer look shows off her curves while putzing around her mansion.

The reality TV star posted a couple of photos taken indoors in a skintight, strapless taupe dress.

"Living room vibes," she captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner posted a pair of seductive photos on Monday from her living room in a skin-tight, strapless dress.

Kylie Jenner posted a pair of seductive photos on Monday from her living room in a skin-tight, strapless dress. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

In the first photo, Jenner flashes a side eye while she shows off her ample cleavage in the form-fitting number. Her recently red-dyed locks are pulled up in a fancy updo.

The second pic is a full-frame shot of the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. She accessorized the look with oversized sunglasses and black heels.

Jenner's snaps were praised by her followers. YouTube star Tana Mongeau wrote, "oh my god," while her friend Victoria Villarroel wrote, "kylie jenner what !"

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner had matching dark hair at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in February. But the youngest Kardashian-Jenner family member has since dyed her hair red.

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner had matching dark hair at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in February. But the youngest Kardashian-Jenner family member has since dyed her hair red. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The pair of photos racked up over 10 million likes. 

While it appears Jenner has kept a low profile in recent weeks, earlier this month she and her famous sisters made headlines when Disney announced during its Investor Day presentation that the family had secured an exclusive deal with Hulu to create global content in the U.S. and on Star internationally in multiple territories.

The news came on the heels of the reality TV family's announcement that their hit show would be departing the E! network, which they've called home for over a decade.

The upcoming content on Hulu and Star is expected to debut in late 2021.

