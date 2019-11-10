Travis Scott says 'be safe rage hard' after fans injured at Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott is warning fans to "be safe" after a stampede broke out at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, leaving at least three fans injured on Saturday.

Per KTRK, three people were transported to a local hospital with minor leg injuries after they were trampled at the rapper's show.

Scott, 28, shared a video of the scene on his Instagram page, noting fans should "be safe rage hard."

Per KHOU, fans attempted to break through the gates with bolt cutters. Houston police tweeted -- and then deleted -- that they would be "bringing additional officers" as the festival’s "promoters did not plan sufficiently for the large crowds and understaffed the event."

According to Billboard, more than 50,000 people had tickets to attend the event.