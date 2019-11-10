Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hip Hop Rap
Published

Travis Scott says 'be safe rage hard' after fans injured at Astroworld Festival

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 10Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 10 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Travis Scott is warning fans to "be safe" after a stampede broke out at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, leaving at least three fans injured on Saturday.

Per KTRK, three people were transported to a local hospital with minor leg injuries after they were trampled at the rapper's show.

Scott, 28, shared a video of the scene on his Instagram page, noting fans should "be safe rage hard."

TRAVIS SCOTT ADDRESSES KYLIE JENNER CHEATING ALLEGATIONS: 'SIMPLY NOT TRUE'

Per KHOU, fans attempted to break through the gates with bolt cutters. Houston police tweeted -- and then deleted -- that they would be "bringing additional officers" as the festival’s "promoters did not plan sufficiently for the large crowds and understaffed the event."

KYLIE JENNER, TRAVIS SCOTT TEASE UPCOMING PLAYBOY COVER WITH NAKED PHOTO

According to Billboard, more than 50,000 people had tickets to attend the event.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.