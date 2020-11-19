Kylie Jenner wows in teeny-tiny bikini by the pool

Kylie Jenner is strutting her stuff.

No stranger to showing off her figure on social media, the 23-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures of herself soaking up some sun.

In the pictures, Jenner sat poolside while wearing a bright red, barely-there bikini. She offered the camera several sultry looks in the series of snaps as her blonde-colored hair fell over her shoulders.

"My grinch collection launches tomorrow," read the caption, referencing the star's upcoming holiday-themed makeup line.

Friends and fans alike took to the comments to praise Jenner for her pics.

"Merry Christmas to us," wrote her older sister Khloé Kardashian.

"Heavvvyyyy," wrote Travis Scott, her ex and father to her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Makeup guru James Charles simply said, "hot."

Fans sang praises as well.

"Woooooow," wrote one, adding a flame emoji.

"Ehmmm hello hottie," said another.

A third added: "SUPER BABE."

The star revealed her Grinch-themed makeup collection just last week. It features earthy colors like green and gold. Each color is aptly named with titles like "Who-ville" and "Heart 2 Sizes 2 Small."

Kylie Cosmetics announced early Thursday that they've already sold out of the collection.

Promoting her makeup has previously drawn some criticism for Jenner after her social media was dominated by ads on election day rather than information about voting.

Fans were quick to point out how disappointed they were in Jenner. “Kylie we love you but not the time,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “GIRL read the godd--n room for once.”

“Did you really just tweet about your business???? idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight,” another person pointed out.

"Oh now we’re posting on here lol. There is an election going on girl. You could’ve posted this earlier. People are focused on the election not a restock," agreed someone else.

"This is so selfish and tonedeaf rn," said a disappointed fan.

